Tyndall issues warning about lead in soil at Tyndall Elementary School

Tyndall Elementary School Reopening

Tyndall Elementary

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) – Tyndall Air Force Base issued a warning and called for a news conference over concerns about lead in the soil at Tyndall Elementary School Wednesday.

“Tyndall Elementary School was constructed on the site of a WWII aerial gunnery school training range. The training at this range involved using turret-mounted machine guns reconfigured to fire 12-gauge shotgun shells at clay targets thrown from fixed towers,” officials wrote in a news release. “Both the lead shot and the remnants of clay pigeon targets are now considered to be potentially hazardous. The Air Force completed a $5.5 million remediation of soil at the school in 2009.”

Tyndall’s Civil Engineering Squadron discovered a portion of the perimeter fence at Tyndall Elementary school was inadvertently moved from its pre-hurricane position following the destruction of the fence by Hurricane Michael.

The movement of the fence placed un-remediated soil within the fence line.

The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday. We will have more updates as they become available.

Bay District Schools sent a letter to parents about the situation. You can read that letter by clicking on the download button.Download

