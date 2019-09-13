Tyndall hosts third ‘Industry Day’ to discuss future plans of the base

Tyndall Air Force Base was hit hard by Hurricane Michael. As their rebuilding efforts continue, they want to make sure that everyone is up-to-date with their current plans.

The 325th Fighter Wing in collaboration with the Tyndall Program Management Office hosted Industry Day #3 at Florida State University’s Panama City campus on Thursday.



“It’s important to keep everyone on the same page and involved in the planning to incorporate all the good ideas early enough in the process to be able to make use of that information as we go forward,” said 325th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Brian Laidlaw.

Officials previewed future plans and discussed timelines for rebuilding the base with their partners.



“As we get closer and closer to executing our rebuild, we now have the opportunity to continue to partner with Industry at finer and finer levels of detail so that when we do get started, we make sure that we take advantage of this opportunity that we have to get it right,” Laidlaw said.

Brig. Gen. Patrice Melancon helped to lead the day and is a key part of Tyndall’s multi-billion dollar rebuild vision.



“We’re talking three billion dollars at one installation, that is a lot of construction,” said Melancon. “That is going to take a lot of worker sand a lot of construction materials.”

This third industry day that gave her and the Tyndall community another opportunity to discuss the future of the base.



“Clearly this is not the same old construction program,” Melancon said. “This is a construction program on steroids and so we need to think differently about it.”