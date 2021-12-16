Tyndall Federal Credit Union shares $11M profits with members

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Tyndall Federal Credit Union members woke up with a surprise in their savings account this morning.

Tyndall Credit Union shared $11 million of its profits with members.

50,000 qualifying members had the money deposited directly into their accounts.

Some received amounts ranging from $50 to $400.

In the last three years, they have given back more than $20 million to their members.

Tyndall Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer Seth Spiro said they always try to share their profits during the holidays as a thank you to those who bank with them.



“We are doing this because we are really thankful for our members,” Spiro said. “That’s why we are here. Tyndall exists to make a better life for our members, a better life for the community, so this is a great day for them. It’s a great day for us, so we are really thankful.”

In addition, Spiro said they want to continue giving back for the rest of the year by eliminating ATM fees and account maintenance fees starting January 1.