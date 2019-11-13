Tyndall Federal Credit Union reopens Parker branch

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Federal Credit Union reopened one of their branches Tuesday after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael.

The credit union hosted a ribbon-cutting at their Parker location. Over the last year, they have been working remotely out of a trailer while recovering the building from the storm.

The credit union also opening its location on Tyndall Air Force Base on Tuesday.

Tyndall Federal Credit Union President, Jim Warren, says they are excited to be up and running for residents living in the Parker area.

“So many people use us and so many people rely on us and they need to know we are committed to this community,” Warren said. “We believe in this community and we believe in them and we are excited to be one of the first to come back so strong.”

Tyndall Federal Credit Union is working to get its 23rd Street branch open in the near future.