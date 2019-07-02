Tyndall Federal Credit Union “plants” it forward

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — Tyndall Federal Credit Union is paying it forward; or in this case, “planting” it forward.

For every loan opened at TFCU branches within declared disaster areas, a tree will be planted in the community.

The credit union is partnering with Retree P.C. and The Project Canopy to allow community members to help rebuild the foliage destroyed in Hurricane Michael, one loan at a time.

“It not only gives us as Tyndall and part of the community, but our members as well, the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Tanya Tableriou, TFCU Lynn Haven branch manager. “To restore what was taken and to make it beautiful again.”

She says all types of loans are eligible to be involved with the program, including personal loans, auto loans, mortgages, home equity loans and credit cards.

For more information on the campaign and how you can get involved in rebuilding Panama City’s tree canopy with Tyndall Federal Credit Union, click here.