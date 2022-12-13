PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – Tyndall Federal Credit Union members are receiving money back just in time for the holidays.

Customers will receive between $70 and $420 automatically deposited into their savings accounts.

Tyndall Federal Credit Union has been serving the Florida Panhandle and Southeast Alabama since 1956. This is the largest give-back members have ever received during the credit union history.

Around $13 million will be deposited into 70,000 Tyndall Credit Union savings accounts.

Over the last few months, the credit union ran a campaign for members to earn one out of six different give-backs. Tyndall Federal Credit Union Director of Marketing Jason Newman said the credit union is always trying to find ways to return profits to members.

“I mean, today is a really good day for the credit union, but it’s a very rewarding feeling to know that we can help so many of our members, especially with the cost of everything rising right before the holiday season,” said Newman. “I feel like this is another way we put people ahead of profits.”

Since Hurricane Michael, Tyndall Federal Credit Union has given back over $40 million to its members.



If you want more information on Tyndall Federal Credit Union, click here.