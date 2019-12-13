Tyndall Federal Credit Union gives back during holiday season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Federal Credit Union is giving back during this holiday season. 

On Friday, the credit union donating two $2,000 checks to ‘Stuff the Bus’ and Anchorage Children’s home. 

Tyndall is making a total of nine donations to local organizations throughout the week to ensure that children have toys this Christmas. They are donating a total of $18,000.

Assistant Vice President of Marketing, Becca Bonner, says they want to do everything they can to help during the holidays. 

“We just think it’s so important that kids can wake up with a smile on their face on Christmas morning and a toy to unwrap,” Bonner said. “We are so thankful that we have organizations in our community who do things like this and anyway we can help we definitely want to do that.”

They donated Toys for Kids, Guardian ad Litem, Anchorage Children’s Home, Stuff the Bus, Project 25, Cops n’ Kids, Salvage Santa, the Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama Angel Tree Program and Wiregrass Children’s Home.

