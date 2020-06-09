Tyndall Federal Credit Union donates thousands to fund local food drives

PANAMA CITY, Fla, — In the wake of the coronavirus, Tyndall Federal Credit Union donated $10,000 to Feeding the Gulf Coast. The money will be used to fund 50,000 meals from 10 different local food banks in an effort to help the community through the lingering economic impacts of the pandemic.

A representative from Tyndall said it’s continuing to look for ways to help, and that donating to Feeding the Gulf Coast felt like a “no-brainer.”

“Feeding the Gulf Coast is a wonderful organization, they’ve done so much for our community in the past few years,” Rebecca Bonner, Tyndall Federal Credit Union marketing assistant vice president said. “We know that there are several people who are in the need for food right now so that’s what made us look at this organization.”

This donation comes after another donation from Tyndall of $65,000 to help fund other COVID-19 relief efforts and a $2.5 million initiative in which Tyndall gave money back to its members to try and help them through this difficult time, according to a news release.

Bonner said Tyndall runs a tight operation so that if something like a global pandemic does happen, Tyndall has the capital and the ability to help its member and give back to its community.

Tyndall Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that is federally insured by NCUA.