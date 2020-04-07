Tyndall Federal Credit Union donates $40,000 to local seniors in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Tyndall Federal Credit Union is giving back during this time of great need. Last week, the credit union purchased 800 $30.00 gift cards that were passed out to shoppers during Winn Dixie’s “Senior hour”.

In total, the credit union donated $24,000 during the “Senior hours” alone. Tyndall also donated $16,000 to support local ‘Meals on Wheels’ organizations.

So far, Tyndall Federal Credit Union has donated $40,000 in total in an effort to help local senior citizens as they struggle to get supplies.

“It’s just so important for us to do things like this and we’re gonna continue looking for opportunities to support our community and it’s just our way of saying that ‘we’re here, we’re in this together, and we’re gonna get through this together’,” said Becca Bonner, the Assistant Vice President of Marketing for Tyndall Federal Credit Union.

Bonner says they have many more initiatives planned in coming weeks as they continue to try and help those in need during the pandemic.