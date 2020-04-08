Tyndall FCU deposits money into qualified members accounts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many members of Tyndall Federal Credit Union found an extra $50 to $100 in their checking accounts Tuesday.

The financial institution released a statement saying they had deposited more than $2.5 million into members’ accounts to help ease the burdens the coronavirus outbreak may be causing. These funds were posted in 40,000 active checking accounts in good standing with the financial institution.

“Day in and day out, we have an unwavering commitment to caring for our members’ needs,”

said Jim Warren, President, and CEO. “Our disciplined approach to running the organization and

the dedication of an exceptional team of employees allows us to stand out in times like these

because we can afford to give when it is most meaningful.”

Becca Bonner, Assistant Vice President of Marketing with Tyndall, said they are paying attention to their member’s needs through the virus crisis.

“We’ve really been paying attention to our member’s needs, and what they are struggling with right now. A lot of people can’t go to work right now, so what we really felt would make the most meaningful difference is to just give people a little extra cash in their accounts to help pay for essentials.”

The release states, in addition to the member giveback, Tyndall has donated more than $40,000 so far to help organizations and individuals in the community with COVID-19 relief. Tyndall leadership says they will continue to execute community giveback initiatives as needs arise.