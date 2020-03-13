LIVE NOW /
Tyndall declares Health Protection Condition

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Although there are no cases of coronavirus on the base Tyndall officials are taking new measures to protect the airman and their families.

“The 325th FW Commander has directed Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Alpha in response to COVID-19. This action is precautionary. At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tyndall Air Force Base and none in Bay County,” officials wrote. “In the case of an unusual health risk, the Department of Defense uses health protection measures known as HPCONs, to determine what actions are needed to best protect the base populace and surrounding community.”

HPCON Alpha includes the following prevention and mitigation actions:

◾Review all health alerts

◾Review plans and preparations (i.e., training, stocks, and posture)

◾Routine hand washing

◾Controlled cough/sneeze (i.e., cover mouth, block with sleeve)

◾Healthy diet, exercise, vaccinations and education

◾Communicate personal risk, symptoms or questions to your health care provider team

HPCON A measures are mandatory for Tyndall AFB service members and are highly encouraged for DoD civilian and contractor employees, and family members. These measures are required to ensure the continued health and safety for our service members, civilians and families.

