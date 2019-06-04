Tyndall, Bay County Tax Collector teaming up to build new office on base

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Tyndall Air Force Base and the Bay County Tax Collector’s Office are teaming up to ease some stress for airmen, retirees and their families.

Tyndall commander Col. Brian Laidlaw and the county’s tax collector, Chuck Purdue, signed an intergovernmental support agreement on Monday morning to create a tax collector’s office on the base.

The office will provide full services like registering vehicles, obtaining hunting and fishing licenses, becoming residents and more to both airmen and retirees.

Purdue said right now the closest office is in Callaway, but they said often times it can be difficult for them to find time to make it out there.

“Our Callaway office is about three miles away, and there’s not enough time for the people who work on the base to get over there on their lunch breaks,” he said. “They often have to start their days before my office is opened, and end their days after my office is closed due to their work schedule.

The new building is one of the projects that is included on Tyndall’s list to be built after they get funding from the federal government.

