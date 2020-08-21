Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Tyndall Air Force Base upgrades to HURCON 5 status

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Tyndall Air Force Base officials have moved to condition level HURCON 5 as a result of Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14. This warning level means the weather systems have become potential threats to Tyndall with destructive winds possible within 96 hours.

Tyndall personnel and their family members should take the following steps:

  1. Monitor weather stations; check Tyndall website, social media.
  2. Review family/personal plan.
  3. Inspect/inventory shelter or evacuation kit.
  4. Check vehicles, prescriptions and food.
  5. Brief family members on situation.
  6. Determine plan for pets.
  7. Ensure vehicle and generator fuel tanks are full.

For more general information on conditions and guidelines please check the hurricane page on the official Tyndall website at www.tyndall.af.mil/Hurricane. Also, stay updated at www.tyndall.af.mil and www.facebook.com/325FWTyndall, for information.

