Tyndall Air Force Base to perform anti-terrorism/force protection exercise

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning on October 25, Tyndall Air Force Base will perform an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise through October 28.

According to the TAFB’s Facebook post, the exercise is being executed in order to validate, evaluate and inspect implementation of installation plans ensuring the base is positions and ready to respond in the event on a real-world threat.

They said during the exercise you may see an increase in first-responder activity around the installation as well as increased forced protection measures and potential delays at the gates.

You may also hear announcements from the Giant Voice pole speakers around the installation. All messages will begin and end with “Exercise, Exercise, Exercise.”

In case there is a real-world incident, they will stop the exercise and there will be an announcement of the situation.