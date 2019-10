TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base continues to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Michael.

A 137,000 square foot hangar was damaged in the storm, and Tyndall officials say it was more expensive to fix than it was to tear down. The building was used by various organizations on base and demolition began last week.

The demolition process is expected to be done in a couple weeks. News 13’s Taylor Rambo will have more details tonight at 5 and 6.