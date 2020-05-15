Tyndall Air Force Base salutes essential personnel with flyover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Tyndall Air Force Base honored essential workers across Bay and Gulf Counties Friday morning. Fighter aircraft from the 325th Fighter Wing and the 33rd Fighter Wing saluted our front line workers with a tribute flyover in their honor.

Residents and essential workers were able to view an F-22 Raptor, an F-35 Lightening and two T-38 Talons in action.

At Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, dozens of medical workers gathered outside of the hospital to view the flight.

Those serving on the front lines said they are honored to receive such great appreciation from the community.