Tyndall Air Force Base officials seek public feedback on rebuild plans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Tyndall Air Force Base officials are calling for comments from the public as they work on their plans to rebuild the installment.

A scoping meeting took place at the Gulf Coast State College Student Union East Building on Tuesday night, where residents could come take a look at the proposed plans for the potential F-35 and MQ-9 beddown wings.

There, they could leave feedback, concerns and comments for the Air Force to take into consideration when it comes time for the rebuild.

“We’ll be able to better understand what concerns might be of our community partners, the people that live around the base, to understand their concerns from the potential relocation of the F-35 and the MQ-9 here so that we can effectively address those concerns for them,” said Brigadier General Patrice Melancon, the Executive Director of the Tyndall Program Management Office.

Base officials say Tyndall AFB is here to stay and they would like to work with the community as much as possible during the rebuilding period as well as in the future.

“This is our opportunity to continue that relationship that we’ve had from the beginning of time at the base to ensure that we capture all of those concerns from the community and incorporate those communities into our plans for the future to keep that relationship going,” said Col. Brian Laidlaw, Commander of the 325th Fighter Wing.

For residents who were unable to attend the meeting, the public comment period is open through December 24th of this year.

For more information on the proposals and their possible environmental impacts, as well as how to submit your comments to the base, click here.