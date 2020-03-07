Tyndall Air Force Base officials give update on the “Base of the Future”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The community got a first look inside the “Base of the Future” on Friday morning, as Tyndall Air Force Base officials gave a recovery update at the Bay County Chamber’s “First Friday” event.

The presentation shed light on the nation-wide importance of Tyndall AFB, the missions the base operates, and why the rebuild is a priority for the Department of Defense.

“I had no idea,” said resident Dan Sinclair. “I knew we were an Air Force Base and that was about all I knew about it.”

That was a common reaction among guests learning about the different missions that are run out of Tyndall Air Force Base, such as weapons testing and Air Battle Manager training for the United States Air Force.

“I didn’t really realize that all that went on at Tyndall,” said Steve Applegate, a Panama City Beach resident.

Colonel Brian Laidlaw, Commander of the 325th Fighter Wing, said the installment is critical for the nation’s defense and is ready to become the base of the future.

“We have all the money that we need, we have a plan to go forward,” said Col. Laidlaw. “We’re transitioning from our recovery to our rebuild at this time.”

The $3 billion project is fully funded and will start to become a reality over the next several years.

“As we see the damaged facilities go down and the new facilities go up, that’s what progress is going to look like,” said Col. Travis Leighton, the Director of Tyndall AFB’s Program Management Office.

The project is expected to be complete within seven years, with short-term projects completed sooner to make way for new missions coming to Tyndall in 2023.

“Looks beautiful,” said Sinclair. “It’s amazing, I mean I can’t believe they’re moving this fast with the project.”

“It’s very encouraging not only for the Air Force base but also for the surrounding community to see what’s going to be done,” said Applegate. “It’s really going to be a base of the future.”

Col. Laidlaw said that focus on the future is crucial now.

“The facilities that we’re going to build over the next couple of years will still be around 80, 100 years from now,” he said. “They will be protecting airplanes that we haven’t even invented yet in our Air Force so we have to make sure that we do our job. We have to make sure that we do it right.”