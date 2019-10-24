Tyndall Air Force Base hosts annual Silver Flag Haunted Trail event

Breaking News
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Are you a thrill seeker looking for a good scare? If so, Tyndall Air Force Base has the perfect event for you this Halloween season.

They are hosting their annual Silver Flag Haunted Trail event this weekend at the 823rd Red Horse Detachment 1 site on base, which is about seven miles east of the visitors center off of Highway 98.

“It is a family friendly event,” said Technical Sergeant Madeline Roberts. “We want folks to come out with their friends, their families and their kids and have a spooktacular time.”

The tour features five different haunted sites.

“We have a haunted junkyard and we have the purge,” said Roberts. “We’ve got some interesting stuff.”

After last year’s event was cancelled because of Hurricane Michael, the staff hopes the community can come out and have a spooky time.

“We’re operational and were up and running,” Roberts said. “This is Tyndall, we are resilient, Bay County is resilient and we want people to come out and have a good time with us.”

The fun will begin Friday evening and will go throughout Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 6-11 and free to children under the age of 5.

