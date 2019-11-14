Tyndall Air Force Base holds Checkered Flag exercise training

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Early Wednesday morning, Tyndall Air Force Base officials launched drones in the sky, but these are not your average drones. 

These drones were used during their Checkered Flag exercise, where combat fighters flying fourth and fifth-generation aircraft trained by shooting down these sub-scaled drones. 

“This is going to provide an evaluation of the combat capability of these missiles as well as providing first-time shooting experience for a bunch of our combat pilots,”  said Lt. Col. Christopher Byrne. 

The Checkered Flag exercise takes place twice a year and hosts multiple air force installations. 

“Based on the location and the number of fighters that participate, this actually ends up being the largest fighter exercise on the globe.” saif Checkered Flag Director Lt. Col. Benjamin Orsua.  “Up to about 40 to 50 fighters fly at any time during the exercise.”  

Orsua says as international threats increase, this exercise will help them prepare for the future.  

“This is a great opportunity for us to set up realistic engagements, realistic scenarios to see that our tactics and weapons will work as advertised,” said Orsua. 

The sub-scaled drones were retrieved and will be repaired for their next training. 

