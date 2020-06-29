Tyndall Air Force Base goes back to phase 1 of COVID response

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) – Citing a “major increase” in COVID-19 Tyndall officials are moving back to phase 1 of their coronavirus response.

“Effective immediately all Tyndall AFB units will transition back to Phase 1 of a three-phased approach and from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo to Charlie. This decision was made as cases of COVID-19 and the percent positive rate increase in the state and local area,” officials wrote.

HPCON Charlie measures include the following actions:

– Continue essential missions with required manning.

– Maximize telework

– Limit access to installation for official business

– Adhere to strict hygiene (no hand-shaking, frequent hand-washing, clean common-use items)

– Implement social distancing (limit in-person meetings, socials and mass gatherings) –

– Contact your healthcare provider team if experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Guidance regarding the wear of masks also remains in place at this time.

Tyndall AFB will remain in Phase 1 until further notice. Base officials will continue to adjust protective guidelines consistent with recommendations from medical experts as conditions change.

Details of the planned actions for each phase and their impact are in the attached graphics. This three-phase approach aligns with Department of Defense guidance and with Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step: Plan for Florida’s Recovery.”