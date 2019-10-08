Tyndall Air Force Base demolishes Hangar 5

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — After receiving significant damage during Hurricane Michael, Hangar 5 at Tyndall Air Force Base is being demolished.

The 137,000 square foot hanger was originally built in 1962 and has been used for various organizations at Tyndall.

Tyndall is knocking down the hangar because it is more expensive to fix it then it is to tear it down all together. They are also tearing it down to to make way for new modernized buildings.

This is part of their three billion dollar rebuild vision that they plan to complete over the next five to seven years.