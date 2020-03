TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base is currently conducting a prescribed burn near Red Fish Point.

The burn is taking place over about 1800 acres of land and the burn is being monitored closely.

The fire will clean up dead and down trees from Hurricane Michael. It will also reduce the scrub plants to lower the threat of wildlife.

We will continue to have updates as we learn more information on the burn.