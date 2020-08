TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB) — The US Fish and Wildlife Service and Tyndall Air Force Base are conducting a 2,240 acre aerially ignited prescribed burn near the runways on base. The purpose of this fire is to consume dead and down trees and plants from Hurricane Michael 2018.

The prescribed fire has produced a large column of smoke and steam near HWY 98 by igniting the dead and downed heavy vegetation from the storm.