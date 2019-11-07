Tyndall Air Force Base breaks ground on flyover project, DeSantis attends

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — One day soon motorists will bypass Tyndall Air Force Base thanks to a new flyover construction project

Tyndall Air Force Base hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning. Governor Ron DeSantis was the keynote speaker and said the new project offers a variety of benefits.

“Having these lanes and having this overpass will reduce traffic congestion for the busy intersection, improve safety and allow for additional access capacity to the base,” DeSantis said.

The project will create a single point urban interchange on U.S. 98 at the Tyndall Air Force Base main gate. It will also elevate the U.S. 98 travel lanes above Louisiana Avenue located east of the main gate.

This will allow airmen to travel between the north side and south side of the base without having to exit and re-enter the base.

“This project started as a vision, it evolved into a concept and it matured into an infrastructure project,” said the 325th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Brian Laidlaw.

Motorists traveling Highway 98 will experience a smoother drive with fewer traffic lights on their commute.

“I think that that will alleviate traffic not only for the folks getting on the base but also for the broader community,” DeSantis said.

This project is a joint effort of the Florida Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and Tyndall’s 325th Fighter Wing in hopes to continue to rebuild the base.

“I think it is good,” DeSantis said. “It shows that this is a long-term commitment and this base is going to be part of this community for decades to come.”

The flyover is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

