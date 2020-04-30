Tyndall Air Force Base announces plans to re-open

Thursday, Tyndall Air Force Base announced a three-phase plan to reopen effective May 4.

“I want to thank our Airmen, civilian employees, contractors, retirees, and family members for their patience and flexibility during the past few weeks as the data suggests we reached the peak of the COVID-19 curve in our area,” said Col. Brian Laidlaw, 325th Fighter Wing commander, in a news release. “It is now time to begin our transition back to normal, or at least a new normal.”

Phase one will keep common facility spaces closed and social distancing practices in effect. Facilities and equipment must also be cleaned after each shift. Personnel will continue to telework and all those who need to enter the base will continue to wear masks.

Phase two will allow gatherings of up to 50 people, and reopen common facilities and childcare programs for essential personnel.

Phase three will render all base facilities fully operational.

Each phase will last a minimum of 14 days. Personnel will continue to telework until further notice.