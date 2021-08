BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, Tyndall Air Force Base gave names to their four unique robot dogs used for enhanced security.

They chose the names Torch, Corkscrew, Husky and Frantic.

The four names are grounded in the 325th Fighter Wing’s Checkertail Heritage to pay tribute to their legacy of innovation.

Each dog is named after an operation the 325th Fighter flew in support of WWII.

These four-legged unmanned “robo dogs” have been patrolling the base since February.