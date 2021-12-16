Tyndall technology expo shows off “base of the future” capabilities

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Michael gave the air force a blank canvas to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base.

The plans call for the most modern, technologically advanced base in the world.

Thursday, tech experts were on-base showing airmen the new capabilities that will make up the base of the future.

Part of that is the “digital twin.” Tyndall Air Force Base’s Installation of the Future Science and Technology Advisor, Lance Marrano, said the digital twin will be a virtual model of the entire installation.”

“We were able to model different scenarios and from that, we were able to show if we implement certain technologies if we change the way security forces prepare and respond to protect the installation they can reduce the likelihood of a threat,” Marrano said.

The digital twin will allow people to measure spaces and see how things fit for the specific mission.

The Installation Resilience Operation Center or ‘IROC’ will be the real-life nerve center of the base.

“We could be talking about a particular security incident and being able to coordinate all the different first responders on the installation,” Marrano said.

IROC will be used as a communication device for events like a hurricane or an active shooter situation.

Marrano said these make up the two cornerstones of the base of the future.

The cutting-edge technology will allow personnel to have real-time awareness of everything happening on base and the know-how to correctly respond.

“By rebuilding as the base of the future to really be that pathfinder,” Marrano said.

Each day on Tyndall Air Force Base developers is working to update the digital twin technology to the point where it is ready to be deployed. Events like this technology expo are very important to make sure everyone on base is aware of its capabilities.

At Thursday’s tech expo, airmen had the opportunity to see product demonstrations and learn how the technology will enhance their jobs.

Senior Master Sergeant Darius Harper said this is crucial to the understanding of the rebuild.

“So it is important to immerse ourselves into some of the modernized technology so that we can get an advanced outlook on how to best support and build out this base,” Harper said.

Tyndall hopes to have the digital twin and IROC technology fully functional by 2023.

All of this advanced work at Tyndall will eventually become the norm at other U.S. bases around the world.