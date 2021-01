PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall’s 325th Medical Group sent out an advisory on Tuesday of possible COVID-19 exposure.

They have advised those that have visited the barbershop at the BX between January 20th and 22nd and spend more than 15 minutes in the shop to monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19.

Active duty members can contact Public Health during duty hours at (850) 624-2596 to be tested. Civilians, retirees, and contractors can contact their local health department or PCM.