Tyndall AFB talks rebuild plans at Bay Co. Chamber of Commerce meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New plans for rebuilding Tyndall Air Force Base were shown to the community on Friday.

Tyndall Air Force Base representatives talked about upcoming rebuild plans at the “First Friday” meeting, hosted by the Bay County Chamber of Commerce.

It was the first time Tyndall Air Force Base has shown the full layout of the rebuild to the public.

Some of the plans discussed for the “Tyndall of Tomorrow” included future technologies, new buildings and environment resiliency initiatives.

“When you’re doing five to seven years of construction and almost five billion dollars of construction on one base with the brand new F-35s, three squadrons of F-35s… it’s very exciting for Bay County,” McDonald said. “It’s very exciting for Tyndall… and for the nation.”

The F-35 squadrons are scheduled to start arriving at Tyndall Air Force Base in September of 2023.

McDonald also said this is the first in-person “First Friday” meeting that was held in 15 months.

The next “First Friday” meeting will be held on August 6 at 8 a.m.