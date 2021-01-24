Tyndall AFB begins vaccine distribution on base

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB)– Servicemembers at Tyndall Air Force base are on a different type of mission. Seeing the end to the coronavirus pandemic, arming their men and women with a vaccine that could provide new hope.

“It’s a great step forward and just an exciting time to be apart of this,” said Maj. Laura Wolfe, the chief medical staff for the 325th medical group.

The vaccine rollout last week for the 325th medical group and will gradually be given out to the base.

“We are focusing on first responders, healthcare and then we will move to our homeland defense and deployers after that we get more into the general population dependents and retirees will be included in that,” Wolfe said.

While the vaccine is optional, Wolfe said the response has been positive.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feed back to get the vaccine,” Wolfe said.

The stakes are much higher for the men and women as their mission to protect the country never stops.

“Because we have a mission that we are meeting every single day here, it is important that we are getting the vaccine out to those individuals so that we can protect the country,” said Capt. Brooke Mountcastle, a healthcare integrator for the 325th medical group.

Mountcastle said despite the vaccine providing new hope, the fight is still not over, and now is not the time to let down their guard.

“As we roll the vaccine out we are not going to stop our covid protocols which consist of encouraging frequent handwashing, face-mask wearing, social distancing, they will still be in place,” Mountcastle said.