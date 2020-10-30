Silver Flag Haunted Trail 2020 opens on Tyndall Air Force Base

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB) — A halloween tradition is back again at Tyndall Air Force Base as their haunted trail is open for families across the area.

It’s taking place at the Silver Flag Exercise Range on base; doors opened to the public on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and will open again on Friday night at 7 p.m..

Co-organizer Kenny Smith said on Thursday that while it can get pretty scary, it’s all to bring some fun to the community.

“The community supports the military out here so much,” he said. “It’s the little thing we can do out here to give back and give the community something to do.”

The trail is made up of 5 different scare zones designed for family fun, kids included.

“They will let us know if there’s a group of small children coming through which we get every year, so we will tone it down,” he said.

However, for those looking for the maximum scare-factor, participants said this year’s trail delivers.

“My heart kept stopping,” said one teenage participant.

“I’m going to be honest, that was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever went through in my life,” another said.

The haunted trail will be open through Friday only, from 7p.m. to 11p.m.. Tickets are $10 for adults (age 12 and up), $5 for children (ages 6 – 11) and free for all children under five. Directions to the event can be found by clicking here.