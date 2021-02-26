Pilots in Tyndall AFB crash treated for non-life-threatening injuries

After yesterday’s plane crash at Tyndall Air Force Base, new details have been released about the incident.

Around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday morning, a two-seater Mirage F-1B aircraft crashed off the end of the flightline on base.

The aircraft belongs to the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC), which supports military flight training at Tyndall.

According to ATAC representatives, the plane slid off the runway and one of the pilots in the aircraft ejected. Both pilots were taken to a Panama City hospital for treatment; their injuries are non-life-threatening.

ATAC said they are continuing to work with authorities to determine the cause of the crash, and they’ll be able to provide more details as they become available.

Following the crash, Base Commander Col. Greg Moseley released this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilots and their families. At approximately 11:25 a.m. this morning a Mirage F1B aircraft contracted through Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) crashed off the end of the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base. First responders were dispatched to the scene immediately and both pilots were taken to a hospital in Panama City, Florida, to assess injuries sustained during the crash. Tyndall is working closely with ATAC to ensure a thorough and timely investigation of the incident occurs. Additional details will be provided as they become available.”