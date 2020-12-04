NORAD implementing changes to track Santa’s progress in 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The countdown is on for Santa’s arrival in 2020, and that means the United States Air Force is hard at work to make sure he arrives safely.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce welcomed 601st Air Operations Deputy Commander Sid Connor from Tyndall Air Force Base to First Friday for an update on how military leaders will track Santa this year.

Connor said the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will respond to COVID-19 guidelines by reducing the group sizes of volunteers taking calls in their command centers, but children everywhere will stay updated on Santa’s progress.

“The volume at the call center will be decreased because we didn’t want to have a large gathering in there,” Connor said. “So the 1-877-HINORAD number will still work, but it may be a little bit longer before someone can take the call. But, we’re going to continue on with that this year like we have all of the other years.”

NORAD is in its 65th year of tracking Santa, and its website is complete with games and interactive content for children to use while they wait for their call to be answered.

Track Santa and learn more about NORAD by clicking here.