Air Force contractors virtually mapping Tyndall AFB for “Digital Twin”

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, Air Force engineers and contractors began mapping Tyndall AFB in a new way, in order to create the first ever “digital twin” of the installation.

It’s the first of its kind across the entire US Department of Defense; a virtual map of the base to be used for facility maintenance and simulations.

“I think this is going to be a real source of pride for the community,” said Tyndall’s Program Management Office Integration Division Chief, Lowell Usrey, on Friday. “The digital twin here of Tyndall Air Force Base will be a digital or a virtual representation of the real world.”

Usrey said the digital twin concept has been used in other industries like aerospace and oil and gas. It lets personnel see a virtual version of real-life facilities through virtual reality goggles.

Specific structural information is being recorded into the digital map, giving facility maintainers and base leadership the ability to make effective, data-driven decisions.

“They’ll be able to run thousands of scenarios in seconds without involving a ton of manpower and a ton of resources,” he said.

The digital twin also has base security applications.

“If an active shooter happens, we immediately know how many people are in the building,” explained Major Jordan Criss, Commander of the 325th Security Forces Squadron. “[We know] where the locks are, how the building is laid out.”

Maj. Criss said the digital twin technology gives humans the chance to do what they do best.

“You can never replace a person interacting with another human being and solving that people-problem,” Criss said. “Now technology can free us up so we’re not doing those automated tasks.”

Usrey said it’s just the beginning as the base of the future is built.

“It’s truly exciting to see some of the ideas and concepts over the course of years as a civil engineer, and have those ideas and those concepts being brought to fruition here at Tyndall Air Force Base,” he said.

Contractors will be on base continuing to map the digital twin over the next several years, as more facilities are built across the installation.