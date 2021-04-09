Aerial Spraying of Insecticide Scheduled at Tyndall AFB

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Aerial spraying of insecticide to control mosquitoes and biting gnats on Tyndall AFB is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 from 5:30-8 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, Wednesday, April 14 is scheduled as the alternate date. Spraying will cover approximately 25,000 acres and will be accomplished by a low-flying C-130 aircraft specifically modified for the aerial application of pesticides.

Aerial spraying is being conducted to reduce biting insects and to prevent vector-borne diseases such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus.

The mission is performed by the 757 Airlift Squadron out of Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Neighborhoods close to the base may hear the C-130 flyover, but will not be sprayed.

All State and Federal environmental and legal requirements have been addressed and there will be no residual activity or impact on water quality.

Additionally, there is no threat to humans, pets, or pollinators. Please direct any questions to the 325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at (850) 283-3333.