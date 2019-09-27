Tyndall AFB welcomes new 601st AOC commander

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — With an exchange of the flag, the 601st Air Operations Center has a new commander.

Colonel Gregory A. Krane is taking command from Colonel Michael Valle, who is relocating to Saint Augustine.

This change of command had a special meaning, as the two commanders have known each other for over 22 years in the Air Force.

“To take command over from someone who you love like a brother, it is one of the greatest feelings,” said Krane.

Colonel Krane is familiar with the commander background, as he formally served as the 101st Air and Operations Group commander.

In this new role, he will be working under Lieutenant General Marc Sasseville, the commander of Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region.

“We’re pretty excited about working together and seeing how we are going to tackle the challenges ahead of us,” said Krane.

Looking ahead, he hopes to be a good leader to the men and women of the AOC, as they continue to serve and protect the United States.

