Tyndall AFB virtual industry day postponed

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base leaders have announced that their virtual industry day, which was scheduled for Friday, to discuss developing unused base property has been postponed.

According to base leadership, they’ve seen a vested interest in the “enhanced use lease” project from developers since announcing their intent to move forward with those plans.

“We had very, very good interest from the development community,” said Brig. Gen. Patrice Melancon, the Executive Director of Tyndall’s Program Management Office.

She said that because of that interest, they’re giving developers more time to think of ideas.

“We wanted to extend the request for information that’s posted on the beta.SAM.gov website to the 30th of July to give them some more time to potentially come up with additional options for us for the enhanced use lease,” said Melancon. “The hope is that we’re going to have a wide variety of ideas that are presented.”

However, a petition against developing the Tyndall property started by one Panama City resident is also gaining strong support from the community.

“I’m very surprised in the amount of people that are interested in this issue,” said Thomas Cook, the petition organizer. As of Thursday morning, the petition had nearly seven thousand signatures. It was created a little over a week prior.

“I think we have a prime opportunity to take a pristine piece of property and turn it into a national treasure instead of a concrete jungle full of buildings and shopping malls and restaurants and stuff like that,” said Cook. “We’ve got plenty of those here now.”

He said there are hundreds of comments on social media in support of the petition, with a few who agree with development.

Cook said he is a strong supporter of the military and he doesn’t mind development as long as it is environmentally-focused and takes resident concerns into consideration.

Melancon said she is aware of the petition and totally agrees.

“We do not want to develop all 3400 acres of that land,” she said. “We want most of that land to remain in a natural state.”

She added that favor will most likely be given to development ideas that take the surrounding environment into consideration, and that before any development begins, environmental-impact studies and evaluations would be done in order to curb any negative impacts.

As of now, the industry day hasn’t been rescheduled to a specific date. Melancon said she hopes it can take place in person depending on the status of COVID-19.