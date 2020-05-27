Tyndall AFB to lease base property to community developers

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB) — Base leadership and community planners said on Wednesday that they’re excited about a new project in the works.

They’re looking to the community and industry partners to help them develop unused base property for use by the public and military personnel, through “enhanced use leases” or EULs.

“It’s a great opportunity for both Tyndall Air Force Base and the local community,” said Commander Gregory Beaulieu of the 325th Mission Support Group. “This land is some of the premiere land in all of Bay County, so it’s an opportunity for them to develop it and do what they think will make money.”

That could be anything from hotels, to marinas, to golf courses or even manufacturing facilities.

Tyndall AFB Community Planner, Traycee Chapman, said it’s a win-win.

“Not only would it benefit the airmen and their families, but it would benefit the community as a whole,” she said, adding that revenue collected from this type of development would go three ways; toward base quality of life projects, the developers themselves and back into Bay County, as establishments would be taxed.

Now, they’re asking community partners for some big ideas.

“We have three thousand acres that are available right now,” said Chapman. “We want industry to tell us what is the highest and best use for this property.”

Tyndall AFB leadership will be holding a virtual industry day on June 12th from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. to hear some of those ideas. They’ll also be available for one-on-one sessions with developers afterward.

Brig. Gen. Patrice Melancon of the Tyndall AFB Program Management Office said that while it’s not something that will happen overnight, they’re excited to get the ball rolling with this first step.

Click here to learn more about the virtual industry day and to register by June 8th.