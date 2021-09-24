Tyndall AFB receives national recognition after renovations

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE Fla. (WMBB) — Three years ago Tyndall AFB was destroyed by Hurricane Michael, as they work to rebuild the base of the future, projects like the newly renovated medical clinic is being recognized nationally.

The facility serves both active duty military and retirees and the facility has been named one of the best construction projects from 2020.

“Delivering high-reliability care to all we serve,” said Colonel 325th Medical Group Commander Kathleen Brinker.

Brinker said her staff’s objectives are to provide a mission-ready force by keeping those in uniform medically fit for deployment.

“All their dental care services, we also have a small amount of specialty care,” she said. “We also have specialty care to include flight medicine, deployment medicine, physical therapy, mental health services, optometry.”

This medical center is unique. Veterans and other beneficiaries can use the pharmacy, the laboratory, and radiology. But primary care and dental care are for active-duty only.

“The folks that we have here, the environment that we work in helps them to make sure that we ensure and deliver highly reliable care to every person that walks through the door,” said Brinker.

This renovation is also getting national attention from the construction association for the year’s best project.

“It was a complete renovation of the first and second floors,” said Medical Facility Manager Michael Palase.

Palase said they passed the joint commission accreditation only 15 months after Hurricane Michael.

“And now we are fully leed-certified, energy-efficient and we right-sized the clinic so it is modernized and everything to have a better patient experience,” said Palase.

He said the facilities survived Hurricane Michael with very little damage to the main building.

“In fact, our 2004 addition took the brunt of the damage. And that’s what we are waiting on right now, for our project to be awarded to repair that damage,” Palase said.

It cost roughly $55 million to re-do the original facility. The final annex renovation should cost roughly $20 to 24 million and could wrap up by 2024.