Tyndall AFB provides shelter for Hurricane Isaias evacuated fighter jets

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base served as a safe haven this week for F-15E Strike Eagles and their pilots, as they evacuated from Hurricane Isaias earlier this week.

The base welcomed several squadrons of the F-15Es on Monday.

They flew in from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina before the storm made landfall along the coast, bringing storm surge and causing severe power-outages and damage in the northeast.

The 4th Fighter Wing F-15Es and pilots have been temporarily placed in the care of team Tyndall until they are able to head back north.

Residents may be able to see them flying around the area for the time being.