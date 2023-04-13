TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base is preparing to welcome F-35’s to the flightline by August, but it takes planning and coordination by base personnel with the engineers and contractors to ensure the multi-billion dollar rebuild is going smoothly.

Tyndall Air Force Base’s Natural Disaster Recovery Division hosted a Rehearsal of Concept, or a ROC Drill, to give engineers, planners and stakeholders a visual of the flightline construction.

“If we don’t do these and we run the potential that somebody doesn’t understand or appreciate what’s going to happen on this base and what the impacts of the construction might be on their mission and may cause a problem that may be difficult to solve if it happens in the moment,” TAFB Natural Disaster Recovery Division Colonel Robert Bartlow said.

The ROC Drill was centered around the rebuild of the flightline district, as they prepare for the fall arrival of F-35’s.

The $604 million project is the largest military construction in history. Tyndall officials used a 3D model to move the project forward.

‘We were able to take it apart, and look at the inside and it details the different spaces where our users will be sitting and we are using it to model our traffic right now for the exercises and just giving a visual and that exact ratio so we can figure out some problems that we’ve come across,” TAFB Project Manager for NDR Zone One Melissa Lewis said.

This drill helps engineers coordinate how the construction process will mesh with base activities, which in return will prevent conflicts during construction.

“They’re all executing different contracts and different even Air Force entities, whether it’s Checkered Flag or the F-35 back down. Those are all different entities that now are going to be, you know, working in and out of the same area. So that cross-zonal coordination is pivotal,” Natural Disaster Disaster Recovery Division Construction Logistics Branch Chief Maj. Allen Lewis said.

The F-35’s are expected to arrive this August.

They expect the rebuild to be complete by 2027.