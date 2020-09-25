Tyndall AFB hosts virtual pitch day for ‘Base of the Future’ facility concept

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB) — Design plans for the ‘Base of the Future’ are underway; the staff in charge of the rebuild held a virtual pitch day on September 14th for the new “Installation Resilience Operations Center (IROC).

The IROC is a new concept for the ‘Base of the Future’ which would allow capabilities to collect and share data to be used for the operation of the base.

This includes things like gunshot detection on base, real-time occupancy of facilities and predictive maintenance of those facilities.

“One of the things that’s been really difficult but yet at the same time very exciting about Hurricane Michael, is that it’s afforded us the opportunity to essentially rebuild from the ground up,” said Lowell Usrey, the Tyndall AFB Program Management Office Integration Division Chief. “As we’re doing that, we’re able to make decisions that will help us really reimagine what an Air Force base could be.”

He said on Thursday that the facility and base would be the first of their kind, bringing new types of jobs to Bay County.

“There’s going to be a ton of opportunities with respect to the rebuild itself with the construction effort,” said Usrey. “In addition, there will be tons of good technology and cyber jobs as we bring the installation of the future here to Bay County.”

He said they’re continuing to brainstorm innovative ideas for the base, such as the IROC, as the rebuild continues.