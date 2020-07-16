Tyndall AFB hosts first-ever ‘COMBAT Sentry’ exercise

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall AFB is hosting the first-ever ‘COMBAT Sentry,’ an evaluation of the USAF E-3 Sentry aircraft.

The specialized jets are also known as the Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AWACS); they act as an airborne battle control center, using its large radar to detect threats from far away.

“We’re able to see that God’s eye view and move all the pieces to where they need to go tactically at the moment it’s happening in battle,” said Captain Randi Young, an Air Battle Manager and Flight Commander out of Tinker Air Force Base. She had previously trained at Tyndall for her undergraduate education in air battle management, and is now back again for the evaluation exercise.

The exercise is part of the Weapons System Evaluation Program, which has included the evaluations of fighter and bomber jets as well.

“This is the first exercise that is run and focused solely towards the C-2 community, in this particular case, the E-3 AWACS,” said Lt. Col. Steve Wyatt, the 81st Air Control Squadron Commander at Tyndall AFB. “We’re collecting some data that has never been realized before.”

Wyatt said the exercise had been a collaborative effort to plan for over a year. Now, two E-3 Sentry aircraft based out of Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma are on Tyndall’s flightline for evaluation.

“What they’re doing is evaluating our systems and really creating some threat replication that we don’t typically get to see,” said Capt. Young.

Through flights and simulations, they’re putting the E-3 Sentry and crews to the test, collecting data to see how they’re performing and how to improve. According to Lt. Col. Wyatt, Tyndall is used for doing these kinds of tests because of its unique location.

“Having the Gulf range just south of us, out over the water we can do a lot more flying,” he said. “We can present a lot more scenarios than we could than let’s say other areas of the nation that might be a little more constraint.”

“It’s a really unique opportunity to experience what they can provide us from a training perspective,” said Capt. James Fehrenbach of Tinker AFB, who is running the day-to-day operations of the exercise mission.

Young said that besides the evaluation, the opportunity to see the base grow after Hurricane Michael has been a highlight of her stay.

“I’m just so happy to be back here and to see the recovery efforts that have been happening,” she said.

The exercise will be going on at the base through July 24th.