Tyndall AFB discusses rebuilding plans with local contractors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - One of the groups that need disaster funding the most is Tyndall Air Force Base, but even with the disaster bill stuck in Congress plans are still moving forward to rebuild.

The Air Force is committed to rebuilding Tyndall due to its unique airspace, which provides opportunities for building next-generation aircraft and the chance to participate in large scale engagements.

On Thursday, local business contractors gathered to learn about the proposed construction contract strategy and what they need to do to maximize their competitiveness during the rebuild.

Tyndall is currently at 85 percent of the manpower it had before Hurricane Michael and $400 million has been spent on renovations so far, with $2.7 billion planned for fiscal year 2020.

Having Tyndall manned and operational is good for the base, but it also provides unique construction challenges. Since the base is currently in use, most of the construction must be done near simultaneously.

The work will be divided into 12 work zones, with smaller zones costing less than $50 million to repair and the largest costing as much as $500 million.

Colonel Brent Hyden says for those concerned about the future of Tyndall, they need not worry because the future of base is bright.

"It [Tyndall] is essential for national defense and the partnerships with the local communities that we enjoy here are critical. The local population is very supportive, that's a very valuable relationship."

If the rebuild goes according to schedule, Tyndall will have its first F-35 arrival in September 2023.