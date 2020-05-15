Tyndall AFB conducts tribute flight, salutes essential workers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Fighter aircraft from Tyndall Air Force Base could be seen and heard Friday morning as they moved through the sky, symbolizing unity and appreciation.

“It was a tremendous display of support and a nod of recognition to you know what we’re able to do every day for the community,” said Brad Griffin, the CEO of Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

The four fighter aircraft flew over local law enforcement departments and hospitals in an effort to honor essential workers.

“We do this job without the expectation of appreciation but we do appreciate it when it does come around,” said Lt. J.R. Talamantez with the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Those serving on the front line could be seen gathering outside their workplaces, welcoming the tribute and cheering each other on.

“To see everybody be able to come outside and enjoy it, we had patients that were wheeled out to be able to experience it,” said Griffin.

As front line workers continue to work through the unknown, they say both the community and the military’s support helps them to power through.

“We’ve done the job before the pandemic, we’ve been doing the job during the pandemic, and we’ll continue to do the job after the pandemic,” said Lt. Talamantez.

Residents across the panhandle also participated in the tribute, sharing dozens of videos and appreciation on News 13’s Facebook page.

The tribute flight was supposed to visit Mexico Beach and Gulf County as well but the flight ended early due to an unrelated situation at Eglin Air Force Base.