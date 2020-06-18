Tyndall AFB and community leaders celebrate success of partnership program

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base and community leaders celebrated success on Wednesday morning; after 90 days of planning, they held a news conference to talk about their community partnership program.

“We are blessed to live in a community where incredibly busy people that are always doing more than a full-time job found the time to be thoughtful about how we can combine our resources to do better for our community,” said Kim Bodine, Executive Director of CareerSource Gulf Coast and a community leader involved in the partnerships.

The program, which was signed into existence locally one year ago, is made up of now five unique community partnerships in which military members and civilians work together in different fields for different purposes, providing skills and resources for both.

“A key core group of community and base leaders met 90 days ago and we committed to each of these five projects,” said Col. Brian Laidlaw, the 325th Fighter Wing Commander. He said the partnership is a win-win for both the base and Bay County.

“We now have the proof of what we can do when we trust each other, when we listen to each other, and when we sit down and commit to doing things that are just win-win, they make sense,” Laidlaw said. “Everybody wins both on base and off-base.”

“We got together in the conference room right over there and we decided that these are things we wanted to do, we reviewed about 30,” said Glen McDonald, VP of the Bay Defense Alliance and Gulf Coast State College.

The first was medical training, partnering with Ascension Sacred Heart.

“All of those experiences we attain here locally, we are able to take down-range to take care of our folks that are fighting the fight,” said Col. Kathleen Brinker, Commander of the 325th Medical Group.

Also included in the first five partnerships is joint mosquito eradication, combining Tyndall and Bay County resources to form one cohesive team to help control mosquitos throughout the area. Another partnership is with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, providing military members and law enforcement officers with a high-speed law enforcement driving course. Laidlaw said partnerships like that could be beneficial in the future, in case of an emergency requiring immediate extra personnel with proper training.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity,” said Master Sergeant Stephen Strouse, the officer in charge of special forces training at Tyndall AFB. “This is a skillset that isn’t normally available to them through any of the formal training courses in the air force or the department of defense.”

The other two partnerships are military spousal employment programs with Careersource Gulf Coast and SkillBridge, which is a partnership with Gulf Coast State College giving military members internships in the local workforce to help bridge the gap between military and civilian life.

“It’s really exciting for us to see that there’s a potential pool of individuals that we haven’t been able to get in contact with who bring their skill sets to areas that we lack,” said Will Cramer, Chairman of the Bay County Chamber Military Affairs Committee.

Laidlaw said the partnerships will only grow, strengthening the base and the community.

“I look at these partnerships as building blocks for big things later on,” he said. “The good news about all of these programs is that they are going to outlast all of us. They just make too much sense, they’re win-win solutions for everyone and I know that people will long reap the benefits.”