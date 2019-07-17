Tyndall AFB and Bay District team up to bring childcare services to military families

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools and Tyndall Air Force Base are teaming up to help bring more childcare services to the military families in our area.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt says Tyndall approached the district last month to see what can be done to bring more options for parents.

He says Tyndall has the individuals to care for the children but don’t have space. Husfelt says this partnership will begin this school year and is just a way they hope to help the families who are serving our country.

Husfelt also says this plan will not cost the district a penny.

“They’re reimbursing us for electrical costs and cleaning up. It’s a break even thing with us. We’re not trying to make any money off Tyndall. They’ve got enough problems as we do and so we just wanted to help them with their family needs.”

Husfelt says if parents need additional help, those students will be transported to the ‘Bay Base’ at Parker Elementary.