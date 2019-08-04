Two women arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into Holmes County C.I.

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)- Two women are behind bars after attempting to smuggle contraband into the Holmes County correctional institution.

Reports said a senior inspector at the prison made contact with the sheriff’s office after she was informed that the two women were on their way to the prison and planning to smuggle in contraband during visitation.







A K-9 deputy was able to positively identify the suspect vehicle while the two women, 37-year-old Debra Sanchez of Bradenton and 44-year-old Julie Osuna of Palmetto, were in the visitation waiting area.

The K-9 positively alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. After further search, they found four miniature cell phones, about 40 grams of marijuana, various paraphernalia used for packaging and concealing contraband, and four small baggies containing what police believe to be a fentanyl/heroin mixture.

Police found even more drugs hidden on their person. Sanchez was found to be concealing about 58.6 grams of an unknown substance within her person, and about 29 grams of marijuana was removed from Osuna.

Osuna was concealing more contraband, and she was transported to an area hospital, where medical staff removed an additional 35 grams of marijuana.

Sanchez is charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, the introduction of a cellular device, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Osuna is charged with of possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.