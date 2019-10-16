Two Winn Dixie stores reopen after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The final two Winn Dixie stores closed during Hurricane Michael reopened Wednesday.

Both the 23rd Street location in Panama City and the store on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven held ribbon cuttings. Live music and food samples greeted shoppers as they walked around the two remodeled stores.

Southeastern Grocers CEO Anthony Hucker said the day’s events were like a grand opening for all seven locations that reopened since the storm.

“It’s a reflection of the destruction that took place a year ago last week and a moment of celebration as we open these new Winn Dixie stores,” Hucker said.

Bay District Schools received donations at the grand openings as well. $1,000 was given to Lynn Haven Elementary and Lucille Moore Elementary, and $500 was given to the Bay High School Million Dollar Band.

“We’ve been here for many decades, so it’s really important that we invest in the community,” Hucker said.

Both stores are having community celebrations Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.